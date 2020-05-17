LASUTH conducts studies on 6 COVID-19-related researches

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), says it has developed six COVID-19-related research proposals to enhance the containment strategies against the pandemic.

Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, made the disclosure in a statement, updating the public on LASUTH’s role in the state’s COVID-19 response.

Fabamwo said the LASUTH research committee, headed by Prof. Femi Idowu, a Consultant Neurosurgeon was conducting research studies on four drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He added that the research studies also focus on coagulation factors in COVID-19 as well as the role of multi-morbidity and multi-organ dysfunction in COVID-19.

“The hospital is poised to carry out these studies, for which external and internal funding is already being sought.

“The commissioner for health has been informed about this,’’ the CMD said.

According to him, the LASUTH Ethical Committee has been reviewing and giving approvals to the proposed research studies from the state research committee.

Fabamwo added that the hospital had made available a 16-bed holding ward for suspected COVID-19 patients pending the release of their test results.

“A philanthropist is putting up another 30-bed holding bay for LASUTH.

“When completed, the hospital will be able to isolate a lot more suspected cases, pending when they will have their COVID-19 test results.’’

Fabamwo said that LASUTH has the capacity to conduct COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

“However, two things needed to happen; our gene expert machine needs to be adapted and reagents kits need to be provided for the tests,’’ he said.

He added that presently, LASUTH does not treat confirmed any COVID-19 patient.

“The architecture of the wards in LASUTH is of the cottage hospital type.

“The wards are interwoven and dangerously close to each other.

“For LASUTH to treat, it will have to collapse one or two of the wards, which will also have the undesired attendant effect of shrinking admission capability.

“This will negatively impact on LASUTH’s ability to perform its primary tertiary function.

“However, LASUTH will continue to be able to treat complications from COVID-19 such as dialysis for renal failure and critical care.’’

The CMD said that the hospital had risen up to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and played a major role in all the state’s COVID-19 related activities, including airport passengers screening and surveillance, and treatment of patients at various isolation facilities.

Fabamwo said that LASUTH had deployed the best of its experts, including its Director of Clinical Services and Training, to participate in all areas of the state’s response to the pandemic.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE