LASU, DELSU partner on software development training

The Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo has offered to train members of staff of Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka on software development services and other relevant skills in Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

The vice-chancellors of both institutions, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello (LASU) and Prof. Andy Egwunyenga (DELSU) alongside their registrars, Mr Emmanuel Fanu and Mrs. Rufina Ufiofio respectively, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to that effect on Wednesday at the LASU campus when the latter paid a courtesy visit to the former.

The knowledge transfer collaboration which will last 12 months but renewable and at a financial cost to DELSU is encompassing covering such areas as training of staff of DELSU on software development and management modules and other ICT skills that will be suitable for specific operations and objectives of the beneficiary institution including staff recruitment, training and other services.

The Head of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations of LASU, Mr Ademola Adekoya, gave this hint, in a statement on Friday, noting that the Directorate of ICT of LASU will facilitate the programme.

