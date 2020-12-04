LASU assures students with disabilities of adequate support, equal opportunities

Authorities of Lagos State University ( LASU), Ojo, has assured students of the university who are living with one form of disability or the other that the university would always give them the necessary support and equal opportunities as available to other students of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, gave the assurance when some students, under the aegis of Association of LASU Students with Disabilities paid the management team a visit in his office on Thursday.

He commended them for their strong commitment to their studies and other activities as expected of them like every other student of the university, saying the university would always make staying on campus worthwhile.

“That is why we run all-inclusive policies and programmes and also make our facilities friendly to all, ” he added.

The vice- chancellor recalled that one of the students, David Iyede, who did his one year National Youth Service Corps (MYSC) programme in the university is now a full member of staff working at bursary department.

“So, you have equal opportunities like every other person in this university once you are able to display your talents and worth,” he maintained.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the group, Gbenga Akinrata, a visually impaired 300- level student of sociology, thanked the management team for various supports they had given and still giving under the current administration.

He said they paid the visit to show their appreciation to the management as a way of commemorating this year’s World Disabilities Day set aside by the United Nations and marks globally.

He said they would have marked the day with much fanfare and procession like those of previous years but for Covid-19 that is still much around in the country.

He, however, urged the university to design a special curriculum in education from undergraduate to masters level for persons living with disabilities.

He said a software application which was developed by a 300 level physics student of the university, Olaonipekun Olanrewaju, and by which the visually impaired persons can identify and help count naira denominations was ready for use.

He asked the university to look into making the software a benefit for mankind.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…LASU assures students LASU assures students

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…LASU assures students LASU assures students

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE