Anambra govt trains health officers on prevalence survey, to identify persons living with COVID-19

The Anambra State government has organised a one-day training for health personnel across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state on how to dictate people living with coronavirus at the rural areas.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the training was aimed at getting the officers equipped with knowledge ahead of any possible identification of coronavirus case and with a view of ensuring the officers remain safe while doing their job.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, who is the Chief facilitator of the programme, said that with the continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, it was imperative for states to train front line health officers who were in regular touch with the communities on how to systematically find out people living with the virus without knowing.

Okpala said the essence of the training, which took place at the Health Ministry conference hall Awka, on Friday, was to train the selected health personnel who came from various health facilities in the 21 LGA for them to go back and train others as a focal person with the use of questionnaire and other COVID-19 testing surveying materials to dictate people leaving with the virus in rural areas.

He said the surveying exercise is expected to last for one month and it will take place simultaneously in 200 health facilities.

He urged the participants to be kind and soft-spoken while interacting with the locals to avoid any confrontation.

In their separate lectures, the programme manager, Dr Uchebo Obiageli and Professor Cyril Dim of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, also noted that the essence of the exercise is to fine out why Anambra State COVID-19 cases are low and why residents are scared of going out for test whenever they feel something strange on their body.

They commended the State Governor, Willie Obiano, for his continuous support in the fight against the pandemic.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…Anambra govt trains health Anambra govt trains health

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…Anambra govt trains health Anambra govt trains health

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE