Lassa fever has claimed the life of the District Head of Toro, Alhaji Garba Adamu Toro (Katukan Bauchi).

The death of the traditional ruler was made public by the state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed during his courtesy visit to the Director-General of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja on Monday.

The governor also disclosed that a number of medical personnel in the state are suspected to have been infected by the Lassa Fever virus and are now under isolation and monitoring to determine their condition.

The governor was quoted saying that, “because of the escalation of the outbreak of Lassa fever in Bauchi State and the death of one of the district heads due to the Lassa Fever infection coupled with the infection of the disease by some medical personnel.

“I decided to cut off my official visit to Germany by coming back quickly to solicit the support of the Federal Government through the DG National Center for Disease Control and ED National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).”

The late Katukan Bauchi, Garba Adamu Toro was appointed as the new District Head of Toro by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu on of December 8th, 2019, and was officially installed on February 22nd, 2029.

He died on March 13th, 2020 at the National Hospital, Abuja where he was taken to for medical attention.

He has since been buried in Toro.

All efforts to get through to the commissioner of health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed to ascertain the number of the medical personnel affected by the Lassa Fever infection proved abortive.

Several calls put across to his mobile phones were not answered.

He also did not return the calls as at the time of filing this report.