Lassa fever kills 166 people in nine months

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), has revealed that 166 people have died from Lassa fever between January 1 and September 14, 2025.

The Case Fatality Rate is now 18.5 per cent, higher than the 16.9 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024.

By epidemiological Week 37, the country had reported 7,673 suspected cases and 895 confirmed cases across 21 states and 106 Local Government Areas.

According to the World Health Organisation, Lassa fever is an acute viral illness caused by the Lassa virus. It is endemic in Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, but likely exists in other West African countries.

The WHO explained that the virus is mainly transmitted to humans through food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces, while person-to-person transmission can also occur, particularly in health care settings without proper infection prevention and control measures.

The NCDC, in a report, revealed that “in week 37, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 13 in week 36 of 2025 to 11. These were reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Kogi, and Anambra states.”

“Cumulatively, as at week 37, 2025, 166 deaths have been reported with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.5 per cent, which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2024 (16.9 per cent).

“In total for 2025, 21 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 106 Local Government Areas.”

The agency said 90 per cent of confirmed cases were from Ondo (33 per cent), Bauchi (23 per cent), Edo (18 per cent), Taraba (13 per cent), and Ebonyi (3 per cent), while the remaining 10 per cent came from 16 other states.

“The predominant age group affected is 21–30 years (Range: 1 to 96 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8,” the report added.

The report further noted that no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week, and that suspected and confirmed cases declined compared to the same period in 2024.

The NCDC said the National Lassa Fever Technical Working Group continues to coordinate response activities at all levels.

