Latest Ebola outbreak kills 42 in DR Congo

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed 42 people out of 64 confirmed cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday.

Tribune Online reports that the latest outbreak was declared in early September, with health authorities starting a vaccination programme two weeks ago to curb the spread of the virus.

Ebola has killed about 15,000 people in Africa over the past five decades. The deadliest outbreak in the DRC occurred between 2018 and 2020, when nearly 2,300 people died.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X that “at this time, 64 people have had Ebola in the DRC, of which 42 have died.” He said the UN health agency and its partners are backing the government-led response.

WHO described the risk of further spread as high within the country but moderate in the wider region. It blamed the current spread on lack of protective equipment, weak contact tracing, late detection and unsafe burial practices.

It added that population movements in the country of more than 100 million people and reliance on traditional healers have increased the risk.

Ebola, first identified in 1976, is a viral disease spread through direct contact with bodily fluids. It causes severe bleeding and organ failure.

WHO put the mortality rate of the latest outbreak at 45.7 percent. The Zaire strain of the virus, for which a vaccine exists, is behind the outbreak.

The International Coordination Group on Vaccine Supply has approved the shipment of about 45,000 extra vaccine doses to the DRC, the WHO said.

(AFP)

