LASG launches 20-year master plan to boost tourism

In its determination to boost the growth of tourism through structural policy, The Lagos State government has launched a Tourism Master Plan and Policy to make the state one of the top-five tourism hubs in Africa.

Speaking at the presentation of TMP to the public at the Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the event as a critical step to further unlock aspects of Lagos towards becoming Africa’s tourism giant.

“Since we assumed office, over two years ago, we have taken decisive steps to explore the abundant possibilities in this very critical sector by giving the practitioners and key stakeholders an opportunity to be directly involved in each of our policies.”

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, stated that the tourism potentials of the state had yet to be fully harnessed; as such the policy was an attempt to unlock these potentials.

The governor disclosed that the event was evidence of his administration’s commitment to inclusiveness and stakeholder partnership since the tourism sector thrives on Public-Private partnerships.

He disclosed that the policy was developed with the consent of relevant stakeholders in the tourism industry, noting that it was reviewed to reflect the policy thrust and plans for the Entertainment and Tourism pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

According to him, the policy document would direct efforts in the tourism sector in strategic areas, namely: culture and heritage; film, art and entertainment; business and meetings, incentives; conferences and entertainment; beach and leisure; nature and adventure, and medical and wellness.

Sanwo-Olu declared that the document would help in the attainment of a robust execution and implementation of short, medium and long-term plans in different areas and aspects of tourism activities in alignment with the vision to revamp the tourism sector holistically, adding that the waterways and beaches as well as restaurants, recreational parks and relaxation centres would be exposed at home and abroad for tourism purposes.

Earlier in his goodwill message, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was represented at the event by the Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr Folorunsho Coker said it was time for all tiers of government in the country to partner on issues relating to tourism.

He said, “This is the time for collaboration and not a competition between all tiers of government, if there is competition between members of the State and Federal Government on issues relating to tourism the progress will be distorted.”

While noting the need for alignment of policies in the area of taxation and legislation, the Minister stated that the Lagos economy could sustain local tourism, tasking journalists on responsible reportage so as not to devalue the state’s claims to a position of value.

In her address, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, stated that the Master Plan would further transform Lagos into a major African tourism and entertainment hub by exploring and promoting the potentials that abound in the State, as well as integrating the thriving Entertainment and Arts industry as a viable platform to attract visitors and create jobs in Lagos State.

The Special Adviser to the Governor, Mr Solomon Bonu, remarked that the Master Plan and Policy were being conceived to provide a more holistic approach to the implementation of tourism activities across the State, such that there will be uniformity and orderliness in the sector.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…LASG launches 20-year master LASG launches 20-year master

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…LASG launches 20-year master LASG launches 20-year master