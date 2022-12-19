LAPRIGA 2022: Teksight wins entertainment, tech awards

By Akin Adewakun | Lagos
LaPRIGA

ONE of the nation’s integrated Public Relations and digital communications agencies, Teksight Edge Limited, has been honoured with two coveted awards, Best in Entertainment PR and Best in Technology PR, at the seventh edition of the Lagos State PR Industry Gala and Award (LaPRIGA), held recently in Lagos.

In the citation for the award of Best in Entertainment PR, the LaPRIGA award committee noted that the agency effectively utilised research to select Tiwa Savage as a brand ambassador for TECNO Camon 19 and engaged her to drive conversations around the brand and model.

The agency was also honoured with the Best In Technology PR diadem for its ability to use technology to drive higher engagement and awareness for the Lagos Economic Summit, Ehingbeti 2022, through a customised website that enabled registration, a Lagos virtual tour and interaction with participants.

In his response the Founding Managing Director of the agency, Mr. Charles Edosomwan, expressed appreciation to the staff for consistently going beyond the call of duty in delivering quality service to the firm’s clientele, while also  acknowledging the firm’s numerous clients for  giving the agency the opportunity to serve.

“Our mantra is “creating experiences that inspire emotion and deliver results on every level. We are motivated to achieve results for all our clients, be it a start-up or a multinational corporation,” he added.

In her remarks, the Chairman of the Lagos Chapter, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mrs. Comfort Obot Nwankwo assured of the commitment of the Chapter to always engender healthy competition among professional colleagues in the PR industry.

