Nigerian-bred, Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary, Laolu Senbanjo, also known as “Laolu NYC,” is set to thrill with his debut EP, ORI.

According to him, his upcoming EP marks a significant milestone in his journey as an artiste.

He disclosed that his artistic journey has been guided by his desire to help others reveal their truth.

After practicing law for three years in Nigeria, he transitioned to being a full-time artist in New York City, where he has dedicated himself to expanding his creative horizons and connecting with others through his artwork.

His EP, THE ORI EP, is a reflection of his Yoruba heritage and his unique artistic technique known as ‘The Sacred Art of the Orí.’ The EP promises an immersive, multi-sensory experience, much like his visual art, and draws inspiration from Afromysterics and Afrobeat, paying homage to his cultural roots.

Throughout his career, Laolu’s visual art has made a significant impact in the music world. His artwork has been featured on Apple Music’s App for the African section and commissioned for album art for artists such as Miles Davis and the Grateful Dead. He has also collaborated closely with mainstream artists like Beyonce, Burna Boy, and Bad Bunny.

THE ORI EP that’s coming out on July 1st, 2024 features collaborations with DJ Tunez, Mr. Eff Olorunfemi Olujide, Seun Kuti, Yemi Alade, Timi Dre, Tribes, and the Oddity.

