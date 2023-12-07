The Board of Regents of the Landmark University, Omu Aran, Kwara State has announced a 20 percent increment in salary for all the faculty and staff members of the institution.

The announcement was made by the vice chancellor, Professor Kolawole O. Ajanaku, during the university’s Friday faculty fellowship.

Underscoring the board’s decision, the vice chancellor portrayed it as a crucial intervention aimed at mitigating the effects of the escalating inflation on the national economy.

While making the announcement, the VC took a moment to express heartfelt gratitude to the Board of Regents, giving special acknowledgement to the chancellor and pro-chancellor, Dr David O. Oyedepo and Pastor Faith Oyedepo for leading the compassionate decision-making process.

He also acknowledged the board’s sensitivity to the economic challenges faced globally by the workforce and commended the empathetic stance taken by the university’s board to address the concern.

According to the VC, the salary increment, scheduled to take effect immediately, is anticipated to go beyond mere financial implications as well as poised to raise the morale and commitment levels of the university’s faculty and staff.

He added also that “the gesture is meant to instill a renewed sense of dedication and enthusiasm among the workforce, aligning seamlessly with the institution’s overarching vision of nurturing and equipping a new generation of leaders who will make significant strides and contributions in their respective fields.”

