Students of Oshodi Comprehensive Senior High School, Lagos State have been charged to develop themselves in preparation for providing solutions to the challenges that lie ahead.

The charge was given at a one-day mentorship programme powered by ‘Trenches to Triumph’ Initiative as part of efforts geared at empowering young people.

While they were trained on the need to imbibe strong leadership qualities, the students were also provided with educational materials.

Founder of the initiative, Sam Akinyemi, said the initiative was organised to change how young leaders view themselves, their communities, “and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.”

Akinyemi explained that his organisation intended to inspire a sense of purpose, pride, and responsibility in the students, who are the future leaders by “sharing narratives of triumph over adversity, resilience in the face of challenges, and the unwavering spirit of our people.”

He said: “Our mission is to harness the power of storytelling to instill hope, ignite ambition, and foster a sense of unity among our youths. We can inspire a generation of leaders who will steer our nation towards greatness.”

He noted that secondary students were selected for the initiative because “that is a very critical stage in the life of many youths, where many decisions about life are made consciously and unconsciously. We believe that is the stage where guidance is necessary because there is a lot of pressure that comes from different spheres of life.”

