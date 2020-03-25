Lagos water corporation apologises to residents over water disruption

Lagos Water Corporation has apologised to the general public, particularly, residents in the state over the disruption of water supply.

This was contained in a statement released and signed by the Corporation’s Public Relation Officer, Razak Anifowose who attributed the disruption to the gas outage from the Independent Power Plant situated in Akute.

He, however, appealed to residents to be patient as the corporation steps up effort to restore the water supply.

It reads, “LWC attributed the water disruption to the Gas Outage from the Independent Power Plant (IPP) at Akute, supplying power to the LWC major waterworks.

The Corporation, however, apologised to Lagosians for the inconvenience caused, while assuring them that all effort is in progress to provide potable water supply very soon.

Thanking the residents for their understanding and cooperation.”