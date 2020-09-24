LASU promotes 21 new professors, 106 others

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has promoted a total of 127 members of its staff, including 21 Associate Professors who were upgraded to full Professor, and 24 from Senior Lecturer to Associate Professor.

Others are 30 lecturers and librarians from one cadre to another, while the rest 52 are non-academic staff, among them five deputy registrars and one deputy bursar.

The head of Information and Public Affairs Unit of the university, Mr Ademola Adekoya, made this announcement in a statement on Monday evening, saying all the promotions were approved by the governing council of the university at its 123rd statutory/inaugural meeting last Thursday.

He said the promotion cuts across departments and units of the university and levels of officers.

According to him, the university also made 51 new appointments, including 11 Administrative Officers and one Public Relations Officer II.

