Lagos train accident: Amaechi, Sanwo-olu visit scene

One person involved in Monday morning’s train accident in Lagos has died. This is even as the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu visited the scene on Monday.

Giving further details on how the train accident in Lagos occurred, LASEMA Response Team stated that this morning it recovered a white bus with registration number GGE 972 GE which veered onto the rail tracks while crossing the Railway line at PWD inward Oshodi and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train.

According to the statement issued by Head, Public Affairs-LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, “LASEMA received distress calls through it’s 767/112 Toll-Free Lines at 8:12 a.m on the incident which has left one adult male dead, from the two occupants of the second vehicle, a Toyota Highlander Jeep.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a white bus with registration number GGE 972 GE had veered onto the rail tracks while crossing the Railway line at PWD inward Oshodi and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train.

“The bus was then dragged along by the train for a stretch of the journey before managing to come to a complete halt at Oshodi under-bridge.

“However, as at 10 a.m, an additional investigation revealed a second vehicle’s involvement. The Highlander jeep was also discovered to be involved in the collision with its two occupants sustaining severe injuries leading to one fatality before the other was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The suspected owner and driver of the Toyota Highlander who lost his life was alleged to have had earpieces inserted in his ears and so did not hear the approaching train, the white accidented vehicle dragged along by the train, nor the screamed warnings, for occupants of the jeep to make a quick escape.

“One of the severely injured passengers of the jeep has since lost his life, while the other is still receiving treatment.”

LASEMA stated that “Further investigations conducted revealed that the second incident occurred in front of the Nigerian Army Shopping Arena, Bolade, Oshodi.

“It was also gathered that while the train was pulling the aforementioned bus, it also crashed into a stationary Toyota Highlander jeep with registration number FST 763 FL. The driver of the Toyota Highlander jeep lost his life during the incident, while his son who was with him in the jeep was taken to ‘One Life’ private hospital, opposite Arena, Bolade, Oshodi.

“LASEMA Response Team has recovered the accidented bus and the Highlander jeep at the second scene of the incident, so as to prevent a secondary incident.”

Members of the public, especially drivers of commuter buses were reminded to obey traffic regulations and be vigilant in order to prevent injuries and fatalities.

