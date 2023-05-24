The Ndigboamaka Progressives Markets Association has endorsed Mr. Benjamin Kalu’s nomination by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Deputy Speaker of the incoming House of Representatives.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, the umbrella body of major Igbo market associations in Lagos said that given Kalu’s antecedents, he was capable and fit for the position.

According to the President of Ndigboamaka, Comrade Chinedu Ukatu, “We have keenly observed the intrigues, horse-trading and power-play going on about the election of the leadership of the 10th Assembly.

“We want to categorically say without contradiction that we are in solidarity and total support of Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Spokesman of the House of Representatives’ 9th Assembly, who is running for the office of the Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

“We can attest to his antecedents. He has the capacity to represent the South-East as the slot is being zoned to the South-East by the leadership of APC, which is in the majority.”

Thanking the APC leadership for the nomination, Ndigboamaka urged all members-elect of the House of Representatives to give him the required solidarity to emerge without rancour.

The group further commended the aggrieved parties over their peaceful pursuit of redress rather than resorting to violence, describing their approach as “highly commendable.”

It noted that, “The general elections having ended, there must be winners and losers, but we are pleased that those dissatisfied with the process have approached the court for redress as stipulated by the constitution, and we are happy with that rather than resort to anarchy and violence.

“We therefore call on politicians to eschew all forms of violence and intimidation that heat up the polity.

“We also call on the winners to allow those dissatisfied with the process to lawfully express it at the law courts, and avoid any prejudicial comments and threats, because it is everyone’s right to seek redress lawfully.”

On their part, Ukatu said the association was very much concerned because business interests would be badly affected if any negative body language sends a wrong signal to the international business partners, thereby negating trade.





“We want to reiterate that this association’s main objective is to protect the interest of the traders and support any policy of government that facilitates trade, and more so support any individual or government that protects our interests,” the group added.

Equally, it urged the government at different levels to address the issue of multiple taxation and unstable economic policies, including Forex unavailability and high exchange rate, among others that inhibit trade growth.

Meanwhile, Ndigboamaka, which said it comprises over 58 market associations, announced that its election on May 4, 2023, was free, transparent and credible, and ushered in the incumbent executive committee to pilot its affairs for the next four years.