Lagos to host the biggest Gospel concert of the year, The Experience, today

The Experience Lagos ‘22 (Experience 17), a Christian music concert, is scheduled to take place at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island, Lagos today. The 17th edition of this event will attract a good number of worshipers as it has grown in popularity and attention every year since its inception in 2006. As a result, its organizers are working hard to make it even bigger and better than before.

It is one of the finest gospel events in Nigeria and is known as Africa’s biggest gospel concert, drawing worshipers from all over the world. Some of the biggest names in Christian music will perform at this year’s event, including Mr. M & Revelation, The Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir, Mercy Chinwo, Eben, Don Moen, Nathaniel Bassey, Chandler Moore, Travis Green, Tope Alabi, Sinach, Moses Bliss, and Dunsi Oyekan.

Some of Nigeria’s and the world’s renowned and remarkable psalmists will perform at “The Experience 17,” a free, all-night Gospel music extravaganza. Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the head of all House on The Rock, Lagos, organises this well-attended performance annually.

There will be a range of comedic performances alongside words of benevolence and intercessory prayers. Internationally famous artists, luminaries, and icons will gather for this year’s edition, uniting under the banner of Jesus Christ.

“One of the most highly anticipated events on our holiday calendar is The Experience Lagos. We are thrilled to be able to broadcast this year’s show live to our DStv and GOtv subscribers on the Holiday Channel, bringing the concert back for another year. Both believers and fans of Gospel music will enjoy this event, “says Dr. Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice’s Head of Content and Channels for West Africa.

Today from 7 p.m, Experience 17 will be broadcast live on the Holiday Channel on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 53.