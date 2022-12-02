Sprite delights movie lovers at West African premiere of ‘Black Panther’ movie

With the whole world agog with excitement about the release of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther sequel, ‘Wakanda Forever, Sprite Zero partnered with Filmhouse on a West African Premiere of the highly anticipated movie which held in Lagos recently. This is on the heels of a global collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sprite Zero Sugar on a refreshing new campaign tagged “Infinite Potential and Zero Limits” which features limited-edition packaging, new TV creative and a QR-activated AR and digital experience—all to inspire and empower tomorrow’s creative talent to explore and patiently pursue their true gifts.

The glamorous West African Premiere was held at the prestigious Filmhouse IMAX Cinema in Lekki, Lagos and as was predicted, guests and celebrities showed up in a rich display of African culture while being treated to ice-cold signature Sprite Zero cocktails from the Zero Limits bar as well as local finger foods in tandem with the theme of the event.

A notable curated experience for guests at the event was the 360 camera that helped capture the special moments of attendees, as part of the brand’s promise of continually creating memorable occasions for consumers. Additionally, guests were brought to the “throne room,” where they posed for fascinating pictures and paid respect to the fictional Wakanda monarchy. Sprite Zero served up co-branded merchandise to guests as they engaged through the course of the event.

Also deepening efforts to engender extraordinary occasions for consumers, Sprite Zero followed up with an exclusive private viewing of the new Marvel installation that hosted 75 lucky consumers to the thrills of the action-packed movie. Just as glamorous as the recent Premiere, the exclusive event showcased a memorable range of activities for consumers that allowed for interactions and engagement prior to the start of the movie.

Speaking on this partnership, Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Yusuf Murtala, explained that Sprite continues to embrace young creative talent and its collaboration with Marvel Studios helps add more depth to the diverse possibilities that the brand offers. He said: “We showcase our diversity as a brand by fostering an enriching experience for movie enthusiasts in Nigeria. We will continue to deepen our engagement with our beloved consumers by delivering value on a premium scale while providing fun moments during life’s heated moments”.

Recall that Sprite recently announced the launch of a new campaign, Sprite Limelight, which sought to bring to realisation, the purpose, and aspiration of youths and support them at the apex of their heat period by cooling them down through music. The new music program was part of Sprite’s new global brand narrative, Heat Happens, which positions the brand as the drink that helps the youth cool down in the face of everyday heated moments.