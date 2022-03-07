Lagos taskforce raids Lekki’s black spots

Popular black spots in Lekki Phase 1, were raided by the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (Taskforce) yesterday.

The raid was carried out on blackspots at Maruwa Beach, around Brassal Mall on Admiralty Road and other adjoining areas in Lekki phase 1 at night to curb the incessant crimes committed by miscreants in that axis.

The two places are known to be dens for criminals where all sorts of hard drugs are being sold.

They also hang around and break windscreens of vehicles parked around and steal their valuables

The operation which was in collaboration with the Maroko Police Division was led by the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, and it lasted for several hours in the night, leading to the arrest of 39 suspects who are known for terrorizing motorists and dealing in illicit drugs.

Jejeloye in his response to the incident at the Headquarters of the agency at Oshodi said he had received a series of complaints from residents and members of the public concerning the illegal activities of miscreants who vandalize parked vehicles and steal from passers-by indiscriminately.

“We received a series of complaints from residents whose cars are vandalized once they are parked for a few hours, and even in traffic valuables from the vehicles are stolen. We won’t condone it any longer,” he noted.

Jejeloye further stressed that the raid was necessary in order to curb the sale and trafficking of illicit drugs which is slowly becoming a norm around the Coastal roads in Lekki and its environs.

Raids and demolition of shanties have been carried out by the agency last year and a number of suspects who were in possession of hard drugs were arrested and prosecuted

“The sale and consumption of hard drugs are one of the major contributors to the increase in crime rate in our society that is the reason why we have decided to nip it in the bud. More raids will be carried out to reduce the trade in these substances drastically,” he stated.

Jejeloye vowed that the agency will not rest on its oars in ensuring that the crime rate in Lagos is brought down to the barest minimum.

He urged Lagosians to be the eyes and ears of the agency and the police in their neighbourhood and ensure that all forms of criminality are reported to the appropriate authorities for swift action.

The chairman reiterated that all the arrested suspects will be charged to court accordingly with all the exhibits recovered from them.

