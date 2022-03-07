Ukraine disassociate self from requesting $1000 from volunteer fighters

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it has contacted the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria to verify the speculation of the embassy requesting $1000 visa fee and air tickets from the Nigerian volunteer fighters to help Ukraine fight against Russia in the ongoing conflict.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca K. Omayuli on Monday said the Ukrainian Embassy refuted the allegation, but confirmed that a number of Nigerians had approached the Embassy indicating their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

It further stated that the Embassy clarified that the Ukrainian government is not admitting foreign volunteer fighters and as such dissociated itself from the claim that it is requesting $1,000 from each Nigerian volunteer for air ticket and visa.

“As a responsible member of the international community and consistent with our obligations under international law, Nigeria discourages the use of mercenaries anywhere in the world and will not tolerate the recruitment, in Nigeria, of Nigerians as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world.

“The federal government will continue to engage with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to prevent this possibility.

