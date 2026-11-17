Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has confirmed that the fire outbreak at an NNPC-affiliated filling station along Ekoro-Ajasa Road in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos has been brought under control.

The company also disclosed that no fatalities or injuries had been reported based on preliminary information.

The development was contained in a statement signed by NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh.

NNPC said it recognised the fear and distress caused by the incident among residents, customers and businesses in the area, expressing sympathy with those whose properties or livelihoods might have been affected.

The company commended the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency responders for their efforts in containing the fire and preventing further damage.

According to Odeh, NNPC Retail, its Health, Safety and Environment teams, and the management of the affiliated filling station were reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident to establish its cause.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to prioritising the safety of its customers, employees and neighbouring communities.

“NNPC Limited will support the relevant authorities and management of the affiliate filling station and provide further updates as verified information becomes available,” he said.