Akor Adams has stressed that Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain fully committed to securing a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), insisting that qualification is an ambition shared by everyone in the squad.

The Venezia forward believes the team’s 3-1 victory over Tanzania last weekend in Uyo has provided a timely lift ahead of today’s return fixture, but warned that the players must carry their positive momentum into the match at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar

“It was a very tough game against a good opponent, but I am happy our aim was achieved as we got all three points against a very tough side. All games are difficult, and this was no different. We had to find a way to break them down, and I am glad it worked out well,” Adams told Footy-Africa.

Despite his inability to hit the scoresheet in Uyo, Adams underlined the importance of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

“We have to look at the positives and take them into the next game. I was a bit unlucky with the end result, but there are a lot of good things to take from the game.

“The team is committed to qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations. We must make the AFCON. It is what I want and what the entire team wants,” the 2025 AFCON bronze medallist who boasts 19 international caps said.