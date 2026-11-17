At the sidelines of the 3rd African Regional Organization of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) Continental Workshop on Migration, Peace and Security in Abuja, the General Secretary of the body, Comrade Akhator Joel Odigie, in a chat with CHRISTIAN APPOLOS, he declares that a visa-free regime for Africans will strengthen Nigeria’s economy rather than threaten its security, attracting international conferences, boosting hospitality and creating business opportunities. Excerpts:

There are concerns that adopting a visa-free entry regime for African citizens could expose Nigeria to security challenges. Do you agree with this thought?

First, I want to emphasise that there is no automatic correlation between migration and insecurity. There is no evidence that countries which have opened their borders to Africans have experienced insecurity simply because they allow Africans to enter without visas.

Take Rwanda, for instance. Some of its neighbouring countries are experiencing violent conflicts, yet Rwanda has not closed its borders on that account, nor has it reported an insecurity crisis arising from its open-border policy. The same applies to Kenya and Senegal. Togo, where I live and work, has also removed visa requirements for Africans, and it has not reported being overrun because of that decision.

Every government has a responsibility to secure its borders and protect its citizens. That responsibility is not in question. However, we should not assume that allowing Africans to move freely will automatically create insecurity.

For Nigeria, the economic benefits are enormous. Why should we not operate like Ghana and the Benin Republic, where Africans can enter without visas? Why should we not consider similar arrangements with countries such as Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles and Mauritius?

Nigeria has a lot to gain from such a policy. It will encourage more Africans to visit the country, participate in conferences and meetings, patronise businesses and spend money in our economy.

Can you explain the economic benefits Nigeria stands to gain from adopting a visa-free regime for African citizens?

The socioeconomic implications are enormous. As a Nigerian, I would like to bring international meetings to Nigeria from time to time. Abuja is a beautiful city, and nobody comes here without leaving with a positive impression.

Whenever we organise international meetings, we want our visitors to experience more than the meeting venue. Sometimes, we deliberately organise dinners and other engagements to give them the opportunity to see the city, appreciate its beauty and experience our hospitality.

Beyond that, there are direct economic benefits.

For this meeting, we have 52 foreign participants. Imagine the amount of money spent on hotels, transportation, feeding and other services. We deliberately make payments in naira rather than dollarise our economy. These visitors also go to local markets to purchase fabrics and other items to take home to their families.

These are tangible economic benefits. The hospitality industry, transport operators, restaurants, traders and other local businesses all benefit from the presence of international visitors.

There is also the positive impact on Nigeria’s international image. When people visit, experience the country and return home with positive impressions, they become ambassadors who can help change negative perceptions about Nigeria.

Therefore, the benefits are not just about migration. They extend to economic activities, tourism, international relations and the image of our country.

You mentioned the possibility of bringing more international meetings and programmes to Nigeria. How does the current visa regime affect such opportunities?

For organisations like ours, the ability to bring people from different African countries together is very important. We organise meetings, conferences, training programmes and other engagements that require participants from different parts of the continent.

When visa processes are difficult, expensive or unnecessarily complicated, they discourage participation. Sometimes, people have to spend additional money travelling to another country to access a Nigerian embassy before they can obtain a visa.

This is not necessary, particularly when we are talking about fellow Africans.

I must, however, acknowledge that Nigeria has made remarkable improvements in visa processing. This has been a campaign for a long time, and I am pleased that, in most cases, visas are now issued within 24 hours through online applications.

I was told by a Zimbabwean applicant living in Brussels that he received his Nigerian visa within six hours. That is encouraging.

I remember when Rwanda introduced online visa applications, and I used to commend the country for the efficiency of its system. Today, Rwanda has moved even further by adopting a more open visa regime.

Nigeria has made progress, but we want more.

There are still some countries whose citizens face difficulties accessing Nigerian visas online. These include Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan, among others. For instance, Nigeria does not currently have an operational embassy in Khartoum, Sudan.

However, we have seen some flexibility from the Nigerian Immigration Service. When an organisation such as the Nigeria Labour Congress invites its allies from another country, immigration authorities can consider granting them waivers to obtain visas on arrival.

That is a positive development, but we believe Nigeria can do more by adopting a more open approach to African visitors.

Some people may argue that Nigeria’s security challenges make it risky to adopt a visa-free policy. How would you respond to such concerns?

I would say that we must not confuse migration with insecurity. There is no automatic relationship between the two.

Of course, governments must have effective border management systems, proper documentation and mechanisms for identifying people entering their territories. We are not saying that governments should abandon their responsibility to protect their citizens.

What we are advocating is a system that allows Africans to move more freely while respecting the laws and security requirements of the countries they visit.

We should also understand that migration is natural. It is a human right and a historical phenomenon that has existed for ages. Nobody can stop migration.

The question is how to ensure that movement is safer, more predictable and beneficial to both the people who move and the communities that receive them.

Nigeria should be courageous enough to embrace this opportunity. We should not allow unfounded fears to prevent us from taking decisions that could benefit our economy and strengthen African integration.

Beyond visa-free entry, you are also promoting improved labour mobility along the Lagos-Accra corridor through a partnership with GIZ. What exactly is this initiative about?

First, we have a very good partnership with GIZ on this project. It is essentially a pilot initiative involving three West African countries.

We refer to it as the Lagos-Accra corridor. If you examine the corridor in terms of the movement of people, it involves four countries: Nigeria, Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana. Under the project, we do not have Togo directly involved. However, if we are discussing this corridor, we cannot simply overlook Togo. We are therefore exploring ways of bringing all the countries together. What exactly are we trying to achieve? We want to improve labour mobility and ensure that the movement of people takes place in more dignified and predictable ways, with their rights protected and respected. We also want migration to contribute to development rather than expose people to abuse and exploitation.

Importantly, how do we reduce desperation among young people? We must pay attention to young people, particularly in the areas of employment and skills development. We cannot talk about jobs without discussing the skills required to access those opportunities. How do we develop their skills and connect them to available employment opportunities?

Beyond skills and jobs, young people also need social protection provisions that can address some of the socioeconomic challenges they face.

What makes this project particularly interesting is that it is not exclusively a trade union initiative. Although the project is driven by trade unions, it involves collaboration with state and non-state actors.

Representatives of governments, including Ghana and Benin, participated in our three-day engagement. Employers, who understand labour market needs and dynamics because they engage workers, are also involved.

The Nigerian situation is particularly encouraging because ministries, departments and agencies are also involved. They have data and responsibilities relating to skills development, employment creation and other relevant areas.

We believe that challenging governments does not always have to be adversarial. It can be collaborative and co-creative. That is an important value addition to this initiative.

Why is ITUC-Africa focusing on the Lagos-Accra corridor when many Nigerians associate migration more with Europe, particularly because of the Japa phenomenon?

First, the project is not intended to encourage people to move. It is not about telling people how to migrate. Rather, it recognises that migration is natural and a human right. Human movement is a historical phenomenon that has existed for ages. It cannot be stopped.

What we are saying is that we need labour mobility that is more predictable and safer.

One reason we are focusing on this corridor is that statistics show that more Africans migrate within Africa than those who travel outside the continent.

There is also the issue of proximity. Mobility is often influenced by proximity. People are more likely to move to places that are closer to them before considering destinations farther away.

Of course, people can make long-term plans to travel to Europe. We are familiar with the Nigerian Japa phenomenon, and that is understandable.

However, our initiative also addresses the circumstances surrounding such movements.

For Nigerians who want to travel, whether within Africa or to Europe, the project does not exclude them. We are saying that movement is your right, but you must have the necessary documentation, a legitimate purpose and the appropriate arrangements.

We are not censoring people or preventing them from moving. Rather, we are asking how governments can facilitate migration when people have legitimate reasons to travel and have fulfilled the necessary requirements.

The same applies to people from Benin Republic and other countries who want to travel elsewhere.

How do we ensure that migration does not become an exercise driven by desperation and danger?

These are some of the issues we are addressing.

What immediate actions do you expect governments along this corridor to take? What are the low-hanging fruits that this programme hopes to achieve?

There are several low-hanging fruits.

First, we want to see improvements in basic border-crossing processes, particularly for people who travel by road through land borders.

You must understand that about 80 per cent of those who use land borders are petty traders and ordinary people, the majority of whom are women. Of course, there are diplomats and members of the elite, but they constitute a very small proportion.

The majority are people who cross borders regularly, sometimes every week, every month or even every day.

How do we make their movements easier?

We want to see a reduction, if not the complete elimination, of corruption in the border-crossing process.

Second, we want stronger collaboration between governments and more effective border management systems.

Third, we want governments to continue improving employment creation opportunities for young people. This is essential if we are to make meaningful progress.

We also hope to see governments sign bilateral labour migration agreements with the participation of trade unions, employers and other relevant stakeholders. Such agreements should provide opportunities for skills development and exchange.

Ultimately, our continent needs greater integration. These are some of the practical steps that can help us achieve that objective.

How will the Lagos-Accra corridor initiative complement the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol and existing arrangements for facilitating movement across African countries?

First, the initiative is not intended to replace existing arrangements. Rather, it is designed to strengthen and complement them.

As I said earlier, we encourage people to travel with the appropriate documentation. We do not encourage anyone to violate immigration laws.

However, we also recognise that some people may find themselves in irregular migration situations. How do we assist such people? More importantly, how do we facilitate regular migration so that people do not resort to desperate and dangerous alternatives?

For some time, we have been engaging stakeholders on the need to develop and strengthen legal pathways that allow people to travel safely.

When you make visa application processes excessively difficult, you discourage regular migration. People may then begin to look for irregular means of travelling.

That is one of the points we are making. Governments should not make it unnecessarily difficult for people to travel.

When people are required to pay exorbitant fees, provide excessive financial deposits or meet unreasonable conditions, the process becomes discouraging.

We have also seen extreme measures, such as blanket travel bans imposed by some powerful countries. I do not consider such approaches appropriate.

The fact that a country has an advanced economy or considerable global influence does not mean it should disregard the importance of mutual respect in international relations.

For me, some of these policies are disrespectful to the people and countries affected. They can make others feel short-changed, diminished or even dehumanised.

Of course, every government has a responsibility to secure its borders and protect its citizens. That responsibility cannot be questioned.

However, we are part of a global human community. There must be ways of managing migration and protecting national interests without treating other people in ways that undermine their dignity. That is the kind of approach we are advocating.