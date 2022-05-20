Lagos SDP elects new state executive members

The Lagos State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has elected Otunba Tunde Onakoya as its new chairman.

Onakoya was re-elected as chairman of the party along with 29 other state executive members by delegates drawn from the 20 local government areas of the state at a congress held on Friday at the Institute of Medical Research Centre, Yaba, Lagos.

Nomination forms, according to the party secretariat, were obtained by thirty aspirants who were screened for various elective positions.

The new officers were elected for a four-year term of office by delegates through a voice vote suggested by a delegate from Mushin Local Government, Captain Awonuga Adetayo and seconded by another delegate from Surulere Local Government, a Nollywood actor, Sunny Mcdonald.

Speaking on the conduct of the congress, the newly elected chairman commended the national secretariat and delegates for their peaceful conduct.

“The journey is well, peaceful and adequately concluded. I thank you for taking the time to come especially the delegates and state executive members.





I hope we will take this opportunity to prosper our future at this party. We know what is responsible for the low turnout we recorded here today at the congress.

This is something we do know. We are fighting it by the grace of God. What is rightly ours will be back to us.

Thank you very much. We still have a lot more to do and I hope we will continue to fight and by God’s grace, our fight will be victorious,” he said.

While commending the delegates, national chairman of the party, Chief Supo Shonibare called for inclusion of more women in the state executive committee of the party.

He said, “I could see that you don’t have enough women in the state executive fold of the party.

Subsequently, I think this is something you have to work on because inclusiveness implies more women in the executive capacity of the state.

Also, I expect to see young and agile men and women as executive members of the party. This is important in order to encourage our youth as we move forward to evolve a better society.”

The newly elected state officers include party chairman, Otunba Tunde Onakoya from Eti-Osa Local Government, Deputy Chairman, Elder Funsho Kufeji from Lagos Island, Vice-Chairman 1, Hon Lanre Anjolaiya from Lagos East, Vice Chairman 2, Chief Olalekan Olatunji from Lagos West, Vice chairman 3, Alhaji Wakil Apete from Lagos Central, Secretary, Mrs Nike Olujenbola from Eti-Osa Local Government, Assistant Secretary, Dr Bayo Adedotun, Lagos Mainland, Organising Secretary, Prince Olalekan Adebiyi from Mushin Local Government, Assistant Organising Secretary, Elder M.O Lawal from Somolu Local Government, Treasurer, Durojaiye Sande from Ikeja Local Government and Assistant Treasurer, Israel Johnson from Badagry Local Government.

Others include, Auditor, Alade Rotimi John from Oshodi-Isolo Local Government; Assistant Auditor, Mr Suarau Popoola from Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government; Legal Adviser, Barr Lana Ogunmola from Lagos Mainland Local Government; Assist Legal Adviser, Tony Egwuze from Ikeja Local Government; Welfare Secretary, Captain Saliu Awonuga from Mushin Local Government; Assistant Welfare Secretary, Alhaja Tawakalitu Balogun from Ikorodu Local Government; Financial Secretary, Mr Kayode Awokoya from Eti-osa Local Government; Assistant Financial Secretary, Alhaji Mustapha Adebisi from Amuwo Odofin Local Government; Publicity Secretary, Mr Akinjide Akintola from Agege Local Government; Assistant Publicity Secretary, Comrade Waheed Toyin from Agege Local Government; Women’s Speaker, Adedolapo Sadiq Ibrahim from Epe Local Government; Assistant Women’s Speaker, Nkechi Egolun from Amuwo-Odofin Local Government; Youths Speaker, Mr Tanimowo Oluwatobi from Somolu Local Government; Assistant Youths Speaker, Ifeoma Onyemu from Amuwo-Odofin; Secretary Labour and Civil Society, Sunny Mcdonald from Surulere Local Government; Ex-officio 1, Sanuth Olabode from Epe Local Government; Ex-Officio 2, Mrs Monica Ezerim from Kosofe Local Government and Ex-Officio 3, Chief Anosike from Surulere Local Government.

