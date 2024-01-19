In a swift and decisive operation at 10:30 p.m. yesterday, the Lagos Rapid Response Squad acting on credible intelligence, successfully apprehended five robbery suspects at Agege Under Bridge.

The suspects were notorious for harassing and dispossessing passersby of their valuables.

The arrested individuals are identified as: Akeem Alabi (30), Toba Bolu (20), Abah Abdullahi (35), Sulaiman Mohammed (32), Yusuf Alabi (30).

Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, affirmed the commitment to combat crime in the area, stating that more sting operations would be carried out to eliminate robbery incidents.

The operation aligns with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade.

In response to the successful operation, Commander Egbeyemi has directed that the apprehended suspects be promptly charged to court.

The proactive measures undertaken by the RRS reflect the dedication of the Lagos State Police Command to ensure the safety and security of residents in the face of criminal activities.

Yesterday, around 10:30 p.m. operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), acting on credible intelligence arrested five robbery suspects at Agege Under bridge for harassing and dispossessing passersby of their valuables. The suspects are: Akeem Alabi (30), Toba Bolu (20), pic.twitter.com/E1VUahT1vG — Lagos State Police Command II (@rrslagos767) January 19, 2024

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG relocates FAAN headquarters from Abuja to Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed the relocation of the headquarters of the organisation back to its original base in Lagos. The decision to relocate the FAAN headquarters to Lagos according to FAAN was taken after due consultations with key players.

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…