An organisation concerned with education development in Kwara state, the Muhydeen Okunlola Kayode Foundation, has disbursed WAEC scholarships to over 130 less privileged students from Offa and Oyun local government areas of the state.

Speaking during the presentation, the founder, Mr Muhydeen Okunlola Kayode, who was represented by a director of the foundation, Mr Saheed Lawal, said that the foundation would also provide free JAMB forms and fund tertiary education for the beneficiaries if they become successful in all their qualifying exams.

The founder, who highlighted the strides of the foundation in education, agriculture, health, youths and sports, included security and empowerment, among other areas.

Speaking on the rationale behind the scholarship, Kayode described it as his passion for humanity and community development and a way to give back to society.

According to him, the community should expect more from the foundation as far as development is concerned.

The disbursement ceremony which was held in the auditorium of Offa Grammar School, witnessed an impressive turnout of students, parents and guests, who were thrilled by a host of educative and inspiring programmes at the event.

Parts of the high points at the event were the presentations of scholarship awards and the lecture tagged, ‘Catalyzing Change: Private Partnerships In Education for Kwara’s Bright Future’.

The guest speaker at the event, Dr Adetola Ariyike Salau, who is the Special Adviser on Education to the Governor of Kwara state, emphasized the significance of private partnership in expanding access to quality education, while Dr Yisa Bukola Azeez of Lens Polytechnic Offa, raised the students’ hope for a successful life and urged them to soar higher and join in improving their individual communities.

The recipients, parents and school representatives across the Offa and Oyun local government areas were full of appreciation for the WAEC scholarship from the MOK Foundation.

Also speaking, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamasi, said the programme was the first of its kind in the history of the community where a large scholarship scheme of such magnitude would be awarded by a private individual.

The Olofa, who was represented by his Council of Chiefs, described the MOK Foundation as a true ambassador of development and a lover of the poor.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE