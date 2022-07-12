Lagos residents scoop petrol as tanker falls on Costain Bridge

Some Lagos residents gathered to scoop petrol after a PMS-loaded tanker fell while ascending the Costain Bridge inward of the area.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident earlier today.

She assured that Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were on the ground to mitigate the situation whilst assuring public safety and counting on the public’s support to do away with combustible materials within the vicinity to avert a secondary incident.

Tribune Online gathered that residents of the area were seen scooping fuel from the tanker. Lagos is currently experiencing a fuel scarcity, along with several other states in the country.