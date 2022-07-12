PDP Northeast zonal treasurer resigns, dumps party in protest for Wike

Northeast zonal treasurer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Galadima Abba Itas has resigned from office just as he defected from the party, effective Tuesday, 12th July.

In a letter he addressed to the Ward Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Itas Ward in Itas/Gadau Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Galadima Abba simply wrote, “I write to tender my resignation as Zonal Treasurer (North-East) and a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

According to the letter, he said, “My resignation was as a result of wide consultations with my teeming supporters, political associates and in response to the unfair and unjust treatment extended to His Excellency, Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON, the Executive Governor of Rivers State during and after the presidential primary convention.”

He further wrote that “Equally, the unorthodox selection of His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate to the presidential candidate contradicts my political principles and ideologies, hence further consolidated my resignation decision.”

“As a critical stakeholder, unjust and unfair treating of founding members posed a great threat to the collective political interest of our leaders and us, thereby necessitating my resignation in protest of the ways things are unfolding in the Party,” he further wrote.

According to Galadima Abba, “However, the present situation in the party does not inspire confidence that the party is ready to regain power in 2023. I appreciate the opportunity handed to me to serve with passion and dedication. Kindly, accept my sincere and warm regards.”

