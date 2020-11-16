EndSARS: Plateau Judicial Panel summons two police officers

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry tasked to investigate police brutality and other related killings in Plateau State has directed the Plateau Police Command to produce two police officers – one Corporal Abu Ali and Inspector Kwanga Gyang – in connection with the brutal killing of one Adamu Isah in 2017.

According to the petition filed by the elder brother of the deceased, Bashir and made available to Tribune Online, the deceased was allegedly shot in May 2017 by officers of Nigerian Police from C Division Jos at Yan-Taya junction along Bauchi road Jos in the process of arresting commercial motorcycle riders.

“On the fateful day, he was on his way to work when he was fatally shot on the head by the officers of ‘C’ Division at Yan-Taya without any provocation. The motorcycle riders resisted arrest and they fired a shot and hit the victim on the head as he was passing by. The hospital made efforts to save his life but he, unfortunately, died the following day being 10th May, 2017,” he said.

The petition further depicted that the deceased was taken to OLA Hospital but was later transferred to Jos University Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The petitioner said he reported the matter to the authority concerned at C Division, adding that no concrete action was taken while the two officers fingered went about their duties as if nothing happened.

According to the petitioner, at the time of the incident, the officer who committed the act of murder did not report the matter to their superiors as they went back to the station and carried on as if nothing happened.

At the mention of the petition on Monday, the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Philomena Lot ordered the Plateau State Police Command to produce Corporal Abu Ali and Inspector Kwanga Gyang mentioned in the petition at the next adjourning date, November 26, 2020.

“They should be served, they were questioned about the incident. I want to see the two of them at the adjourning date, you must produce them. As you serve them the petition, serve them also the summon,” she ordered.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…