Bola Badmus- Lagos

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the spate of violence and attacks that trailed the Governorship/State House of Assembly Elections held across the state on Saturday, saying what happened in Lagos was not an election but a charade.

PDP condemned the exercise in a statement issued and signed by its spokesperson, Hon. Hakeem Amode, saying it would be a surprise if, at the end of the day, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, “is declared as the winner when people were prevented from voting in the strongholds of the opposition party, especially those of the PDP.”

The party, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to investigate the exercise, come up with a full report on the election, and evaluate the whole process.

PDP, while making the call, condemned the spate of violence and attacks in many areas of Lagos State, including Apapa, Ajegunle, Okota, Isolo, and Oshodi, among others, which it said its agents and indeed party members were witnesses to, declaring that such was quite unbecoming of a state as metropolitan as Lagos, “where things are expected to be done in conformity with democratic norms.”

“We found it appalling that hoodlums, many of whom are said to be working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were behind the violence witnessed at several polling units across the state, which disrupted the electoral process.

“This is quite surprising as the APC is a signatory to the peace accord that preceded the election.

One wonders why the APC and its agents resorted to violence despite the claims that they have worked hard and would naturally win the governorship and State House of Assembly elections,” PDP said.

“As a party, we believe that what took place in Lagos State today was not an election but a mockery of our democracy.

“Not only were eligible voters intimidated, but they were also harassed and humiliated and there were reports of killings in some areas of the state,” it added.