Michael Adeyemi

Bauchi state commissioner of Youths and Sports, Alhaji Adamu Manu Soro, has refuted a video posted on a Twitter clip depicting a person allegedly canvassing votes for the PDP through vote buying in the state before the Saturday governorship and house of assembly elections.

While refuting the report in an interview with some Journalists in the Hausa language, the commissioner expressed worry about how it named him as the person in the Twitter clip, threatening to take legal action against the medium of communication that associated him with the report.

Our correspondent in Bauchi reports that, since Friday, a Twitter clip mentioned that a Commissioner in Bauchi was depicted buying votes for the PDP from the electorates ahead of Saturday’s polls, which was globally being watched on the Twitter clip pages.

He said, “My name is Honorable Adamu Manu Soro, Commissioner for Youth and sports development in Bauchi state.”

He said that “This Twitter video clips going around globally, whoever knows Bauchi state, knows that Governor Bala Mohammed has performed creditably well in the past three and a half years in the execution of capital projects, hence it is naive for someone to allege vote buying for the ruling PDP in the state.”

Adamu Manu Soro said that “I’m not the one in the said video clips going round globally, so anyone or medium of communication that had published the story from the video clips does so to defaming my image and refutation in the good looking eyes of the public, and by God’s grace I’ll take a legal action against that”.