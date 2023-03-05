Bola Badmus – Lagos

The Convener of Pro-Nigeria Group and Managing Director, Confederated Facilitators Limited (CFL) Group, Mr. Lai Omotola, has stressed the need for efficient leadership in Lagos State, saying that the state needed “experienced hands to continue to lead it in order to continue the path of progress.”

Omotola made this assertion at the weekend, while speaking at an interactive session with a cross-section of media men in Lagos, declaring that governorship seat in the state was not for political jokers who wanted to use her as an experiment.

The pro- Nigeria Group president said there was a need to save Lagos from what he described as wicked conspiracy theories prepared by the political jobbers and directed at the giant strides of infrastructure and economic development of the state, recalling that Lagos had been blessed with four democratically elected governors from 1999 till date, who were highly experienced and competent to lead.

“From Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Barr. Raji Fashola and Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and presently Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu. Lagos had highly experienced and competent men to lead it.

“While the seat of Governor has been competitive, in all occasions the progressives have always come out victorious” he said.

Omotola, while noting that the result of the just- concluded presidential election did not turn out as expected and a careful study of the indices had shown mistakes on the part of APC, assured that those mistakes would be corrected.

This was just as he pointed out that mischief makers were out to derail the development path of Lagos State as the gubernatorial and State Assembly elections were approaching by offering “minnows as alternative to progressive government.”

Speaking further, the APC chieftain said he was convinced that the opposition was asking for a change of government not rooted in any genuine facts, wondering why would anyone even suggest candidates without track records, political or economic experience to lead Lagos State at this stage of our development, just as he pointedly declared that “Lagos needs competent hands, not novices.”





“For the avoidance of doubts under the leadership of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos is working and is working very well. There is no state in Nigeria that can beat Lagos in all areas of developmental indices.

“This is Lagos where entrepreneurs thrive, where entertainment has been shot to the global stage. Lagos is the state with the capacity to carry your dreams no matter how big, there is space for everyone. It is the London and Dubai of Nigeria. Come and see the wonders of Lagos in our towers of iconic infrastructure. Lagos leads on all indices,” Omotola stated.