Olayinka Olukoya-Abeokuta

The National Youth Mobilisation, Southwest Directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the victory of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement signed by Hon. Kazeem Kolawole Raji, the Director of the National Youth Mobilisation Southwest of the PCC, the youth disclosed that the race was undoubtedly very keenly contested by Tinubu, who Nigerians believed has the capacity, the experience, and the required leadership suave to lead the nation aright.

The Youth Director said, “this is no doubt a very hard-won victory and very sweet too, giving all that our leader and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had to go through from the primaries till his eventual victory at the poll as declared early Wednesday morning by INEC.

“Now that the elections had been won and lost, the work ahead to build a greater Nigeria that we can all be proud of and bequeath to unborn generations remains the duty of all of us, and this is the more reason why those who couldn’t make it in this election should accept the olive branch as extended to them by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The country belongs to all of us, we should therefore stay away from unpatriotic calls from some quarters who want to plunge the country into regrettable chaos. Those who are still not happy with the outcome of the election can seek redress in a court of law as provided by the constitution”.

Raji thanked Nigerians for going out peacefully to conduct their civic right during the election and particularly for voting for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima, as the next handlers of this nation, assuring that both have what it takes to renew hope of Nigerians and make life much more comfortable for all.