The Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, Hon Ahmed Apatira, has rolled out free bus rides for secondary school students.

According to the council chairman, the intervention was part of the palliative measures taken by his administration to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on the people.

The council chairman also introduced 50 per cent transport fare reduction for residents and workers journeying to and fro Ijesha-Lawanson and Ojuelegba and its environs.

In furtherance to his administration’s efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of traders and business owners, Apatira also gave financial supports of between N50, 000 to N200, 000 to small scale business owners and market men and women while indigent students were awarded Polytechnic scholarships.

Similarly, scores of residents were gifted a variety of food items including mini-bags of rice, beans, garri, vegetable oil and other consumables.

In his remarks, Apatira reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of residents and workers in the district.

He said, “the palliative measures became imperative in view of the impacts of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government on residents, workers and business owners in the area.

“The council leadership is aware of the economic challenges occasioned by it and how it has made prices of food items soared. This is why, in our own little ways, gives succour through the provision of food items and other interventions like the free bus ride for students and fare reduction to N100 for workers and residents and other inhabitants in the area.

“We are determined to give comfort to our staff, residents and business owners to enable them to sustain their businesses in this trying time.

“This intervention is meant to reduce the amount of money residents and workers spend on transportation daily. Also the free bus ride is to provide convenience for the public school children.

“The public transport services will be playing all routes in the district at 50 per cent fare rebate of the current transport fare for workers.”





