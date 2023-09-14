Another round of total darkness will envelop Anambra and other Southeast states in days to come, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has announced.

This is attributed to what the distribution company described as a total system collapse.

Awka, the capital of Anambra State,, had been thrown into darkness weeks after a heavy downpour caused a fault in the company’s installation.

Head, of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, in a press release titled ‘Notice Of Total System Collapse’, said the incident happened at about 12:40 am on Thursday.

He said: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 12:40 am today, 14th September 2023.

“This has resulted in the loss of supply experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we cannot provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo,” he said.

