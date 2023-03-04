By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Famous Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has said it is wrong to say Lagos is a no man’s land, as it is a Yoruba land and they have been accommodating.

He made this known on Saturday via his Instagram page, adding that it was a known fact that Igbos have also contributed to the state.

“I’ve lived in Lagos since 2011. Built my house in Lagos.

“Not once have I experienced any form of hate or rejection from the Yorubas.

“Anytime Yoruba boys see me on the street, they gather to greet me, and it’s all love always. And this talk flying around that Lagos is a no man’s land is wrong.

“Lagos is a Yoruba state in Yoruba land. Imagine someone saying that Anambra is a no man land, That’s crap. Anambra is an Igbo land. You can’t come into someones land and tell the person its now a no man land na you dey find trouble.

“Nobody can deny the fact that the Igbos have contributed immensely to the development of Lagos. Other tribes have contributed in their own ways too. And the Yoruba’s have been largely accommodating as well. It shouldn’t take away the fact that Lagos is a Yoruba land. We no dey drag ownership. Let’s kill tribalism before it kills us,” he wrote.