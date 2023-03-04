Israel Arogbonlo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, released the breakdown of results for the national assembly elections held on Saturday, February 25, with Labour Party (LP) now third in the list of parties with the most seats in the house.

The Commission said winners have been declared for 423 national assembly seats while supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies.

According to INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, 98 out of 109 senate seats have been declared while in the house of representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been decided.

In the Senate, the Labour Party (LP) has a total of 6 seats while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now has 28 and the All Progressives Congress (APC) controls the majority with 57 seats.

He said certificates of return will be presented to senators-elect on Tuesday at the national collation centre, Abuja, while members of the house of representatives-elect will receive theirs Wednesday.

