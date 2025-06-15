Lagos govt’s support to us is huge — NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Government and, in particular, the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for consistently supporting the organisation and its activities.

The Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs. Christiana Salmwang, made this remark over the weekend at the swearing-in ceremony of 7,086 newly deployed corps members under the 2025 Batch ‘A’, Stream 2, posted to the state.

Describing Lagos govt’s support NYSC as immense and commendable, Salmwang highlighted the ongoing renovation works at the temporary orientation camp in Iyana-Ipaja and the near-completion of construction at the permanent orientation site in Agbowa, Ikorodu, as especially noteworthy.

According to her, “It is the Lagos State Government that has taken up the renovation of our hostels and halls—roofing, painting, replacement of the water reservoir, ongoing plumbing works, and so forth—to give the orientation camp a general facelift.”

Similarly, while renovation works are ongoing at the temporary site, she noted that the state government is also continuing construction at the permanent orientation camp in Ikorodu.

“We recently visited the site for an on-the-spot assessment and found that the work is nearing completion,” she added. “We believe its completion will resolve the longstanding accommodation challenges we’ve faced over the years.

“It is due to the lack of adequate accommodation that we have had to send some corps members—as we have done with the current batch—to other states such as Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Kwara, and so on for their three-week orientation course before returning to Lagos for their primary assignments.”

Salmwang urged the new corps members to imbibe and exhibit values such as discipline, patriotism, integrity, and hard work not just during their service year but throughout their lives.

She also encouraged them to fully participate in all camp activities, including attending lectures, engaging in skill acquisition programmes, participating in sports, remaining security-conscious, and keeping their environment clean at all times.

“You should also be good ambassadors of the NYSC in whichever communities you are posted to for your primary assignments,” she said. “You must make impactful contributions to those communities and their people, as well as to Lagos State and Nigeria at large. That will make your service year worthwhile.”

In his remarks at the event, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu—represented by the State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende—called on the new corps members to take all aspects of the orientation programme seriously, noting that it was carefully structured to prepare them for the service year and beyond.

He also encouraged them to reflect on the NYSC scheme’s successes in fostering national unity, integration, and economic development, and to contribute their own quota during their service period.

He assured them that the people of Lagos are hospitable but urged them to be law-abiding.

The high point of the event was the administration of the oath of allegiance to the corps members by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, represented by Justice Mathias Dawodu.

With ongoing infrastructure upgrades and continued government engagement, Lagos govt’s support NYSC remains a key driver in enhancing the experience and impact of corps members serving in the state

TRIBUNEONLINE