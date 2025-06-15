Tesla opens first African branch in Morocco, begins continent-wide expansion

Tesla has officially launched its first African office in Casablanca, Morocco — a strategic move in its global expansion.

The new subsidiary, Tesla Morocco, was registered on May 27, 2025, with a starting capital of MAD 27.5 million (approximately USD 2.75 million).

Located in the high-end Crystal Tower at Casablanca Marina, the office signals Tesla’s long-term commitment to Morocco as a regional base and a gateway into Africa.

Tesla Morocco will oversee vehicle importation, sales, servicing, and charging infrastructure. It will also distribute clean-energy products like solar panels, battery storage, and energy network services.

Prior to this launch, Tesla had already set up hybrid superchargers in Casablanca and Tangier in 2021. The network later expanded to Rabat, Fez, Marrakesh, and Agadir.

“With an expanding renewable energy sector, an established car manufacturing industry, and progressive investment policies, Morocco offers Tesla a strong foundation for long-term growth,” the company said.

The office will also provide technical support, after-sales services, and staff training. This highlights Tesla’s goal of delivering a fully integrated, locally tailored ecosystem.

The subsidiary is co-managed by Rafael Arqueza Martin and Shahin Oliver Khorshidpanah. It is backed by Tesla International B.V. and Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V.

The leadership structure reflects Tesla’s strategy of combining global expertise with local efficiency.

Tesla’s choice of Morocco aligns with the country’s rise as a clean-energy and automotive hub. It also supports Morocco’s goal to become carbon-neutral and grow its tech sector.

In April 2025, Tesla Chairman Elon Musk confirmed plans to build a factory near Kenitra. The plant will come after Tesla consolidates its retail and distribution network.

With the Casablanca office now operational, Tesla has taken its first major step into Africa — opening the door to a future of electric mobility and clean energy across the continent.

