Lagos govt says Dowen College to remain shut for now, reviews operational guidelines for boarding schools

The Lagos State government said Dowen College Lekki Lagos would remain shut for now until all issues surrounding the administrative lapses and regulatory issues in the school are fixed by the management.

It also said it had concluded plans to review for purpose of revalidating the guidelines for all boarding schools operating or intending to operate in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, gave these hints on Thursday evening in a release made available to newsmen by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the ministry, Mr Ganiu Lawal.

She gave the hint as a reaction to the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution to the Police that Sylvester Oromoni’s death, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, could not be convincingly linked to the alleged bullying by his seniors and consequently exonerated from the crime.

According to the commissioner, the ministry discovered some administrative lapses during inspection of the school and the comprehensive investigations carried out following the death of a student of the school, Sylvester Oromoni(Jnr).

While clarifying the fate of students of Dowen College in view of the resumption of schools for the 2nd term 2021/2022 academic section in Lagos State, the commissioner said the ministry aside the review of the operational guidelines of boarding schools and the requirement for establishing a boarding school in the state, noted that the ministry would begin the revalidation of all existing boarding school facilities across the state after the mid-term holidays.

She said the relevant departments and agencies of the ministry are being overhauled for improved performance in school monitoring and inspection across the state.

