Lagos State Government has handed over the Ikorodu Sub-Region Master Plan ( 2016- 2036) to stakeholders.

Mr Mukaila Sanusi, Deputy Director, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that the official handover of the document was done by the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, at Ikorodu Town Hall, with prominent figures from the area in attendance.

He quoted Olumide as saying: “I am deeply excited that the people of Ikorodu Division have always demonstrated the ownership of the Ikorodu Sub-Region Master Plan, right from its preparation to the completion stage.

“This is being demonstrated here today with the impressive turnout for the launch of the master plan.

“I am elated to see who-is-who in the sub-region in this hall, including traditional rulers, past and serving public officials, and other well-meaning stakeholders.”

Sanusi also quoted Olumide as saying that the Ikorodu Sub-Region Master Plan would guide physical development in area until 2036.

He added that the plan focused on land use, transportation, infrastructure and environmental management.

He said that the plan was created with public input, adding that it highlighted strong support from Ikorodu residents throughout the process.

He quoted the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Lagos, Mr Oluwole Sotire, as saying that the master plan, aligned with the government’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda (focus on making Lagos a 21st-century economy).

Sanusi also quoted the permanent secretary as saying that the plan would create a more organised, livable and sustainable environment in Ikorodu.

