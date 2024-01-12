Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court, which affirmed his election as governor of the state, saying that the verdict revalidated the position of Lagosians who freely cast their ballots on March 18, 2023.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in his reaction to the Supreme Court ruling which was delivered on Friday, pointing out that the judicial victory would spur his government to continue on the trajectory of progress that it started in 2019, which had resulted in many achievements across many areas of lives.

Besides, the governor, in his reaction made available to newsmen, said the victory was not just for himself and his deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; but also for the rule of law, the nation’s democracy and the entire people of Lagos State.

This was just as Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed that that there was no victor or vanquished, saying that his administration’s approach to governance since May 29, 2019, was a clear example of inclusive governance, and, therefore, invited “those who were still standing on the fence to show their love for our dear state by joining the train of progressive governance.”

We do not profess a monopoly of ideas.

“Like I said in my acceptance speech after the results of the election were declared, there was no victor or vanquished. Our approach to governance since May 29, 2019, is a clear example of inclusive governance, which we believe in and stand for. I, therefore, invite those who are still standing on the fence to show their love for our dear state by joining the train of progressive governance. We do not profess a monopoly of ideas.

“Today’s judicial pronouncement, like those of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Lagos, have buoyed our confidence in the country’s judicial system. We do not take it for granted,” he said.

The governor commended the justices for the well-thought-out and detailed judgment, saying that the jurists explained the reasons that led them to their conclusions today.

“We thank the Supreme Court justices, as well as the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal judges for their firm commitment to the principle of fairness and justice.

“I thank my political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), that gave us the opportunity to fly its flag at the March 18, 2023 governorship election. I commend all the party leaders and members for working tirelessly to ensure APC’s victory at the polls,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu specially commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “for deepening the country’s democracy, assuring that the Apex court ruling, which had ended the judicial process on the governorship election, would motivate his administration to continue to deliver more dividends of democracy to Lagos citizens- in line with the THEMES+ developmental agenda.

“Mr. Deputy Governor and I feel very privileged to have been elected to serve at this auspicious moment in the history of our state. We thank all Lagosians for standing by us all through this journey.

“Let me reiterate that this judicial victory will spur our government to continue on the trajectory of progress that we started in 2019, which has resulted in many achievements across many areas of lives.

“For us, our aim in governance is about service and ensuring that we are not distracted from all the promises we made to our people. The judgement will now allow us to accelerate our interventions to ensure that we continue to deliver more dividends of democracy to our citizens- in line with our THEMES+ developmental agenda,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE