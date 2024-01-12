There is a total shutdown in the Ebonyi State capital as the Supreme Court declares Governor Francis Nwifuru the winner of the 2023 governorship election.

This is as the five-man panel of Justices of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgement delivered by the lead judge, Justice Tijani Abubakar, held that all issues for appeal were resolved against the appellants, “ it’s unmeritorious, and then dismissed.”

Speaking to journalists in Abakaliki, the Deputy Chief Whip of the 10th Nigerian Senate, Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, described the victory as the affirmation of the general will of Ebonyians.

Senator Nwebonyi maintained that the Supreme Court’s verdict is an affirmation of the earlier judgement of both the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Courts.

Nwebonyi said the ruling is also a reflection of the mandate freely given to Governor Nwifuru at the March 18, 2023, governorship election by a greater number of Ebonyians.

Nwebonyi, who represents Ebonyi North Senatorial District, thanked the Ebonyi people for their massive love for Governor Nwifuru, as manifested in their overwhelming votes, consistent prayers, and unshaken solidarity during and after the elections.

He said, “Now that the issues of the election have been put to rest, I must reiterate my earlier call for the litigants to close ranks and work together with our governor for the good of all Ebonyians.

“They should all bring their blueprints to the table in order to harness their potential in delivering the much-needed dividends of democracy to our people.

” I sincerely applaud my super governor for not only extending an olive branch to them but for his resolute calm, prudential courage, and unwavering commitment to effective service delivery despite the distractions of the litigation processes.

“It is therefore an ideal time for more dedication and commitment to his well-thought-out People’s Charter of Needs Agenda.”

The Principal Officer of the 10th Senate noted that the Supreme Court’s victory over Governor Nwifuru is a victory for all Ebonyians owing to their resilience, selfless sacrifices, and unflinching solidarity, adding that it’s the affirmation of the people’s will.

He insisted that it’s now time for all Ebonyians to redouble their support for the Renewed Hope Agenda and People’s Charter of Needs initiatives of the Federal and State Governments.

