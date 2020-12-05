Lagos East Senatorial By-election: Voting begins 8:30am at Polling Unit 8 of Kosofe Constituency

The Polling unit 8 of the Kosofe constituency area of the Lagos East Senatorial District has commenced voting exercise for the election into the Senatorial and Lagos State House of Assembly seats.
Tribune Online gathered that both the verification exercise and that of voting were carried out at the same time.
The voters have been orderly arranged without chaos as the officials ensure proper coordination of the queue.
