Lagos East By-election: Low turnout in Epe

The Lagos East By-election in the Epe area of the state has witnessed a low turnout as many showed apathy towards the election.

Tribune Online gathered that the officials at the Zumratul Islamiyah Primary School in Epe, which houses two polling units, were not attending to anybody when visited.

Assistant Presiding Officer II, Omolara Adeola said in her unit (PU 48, Ward 5) only 50 persons had been attended to by 11.00am while Five hundred and sixty-eight persons are registered at the unit.

Omolara said the reason is perhaps because only one position is at stake. “Otherwise, the exercise has been smooth and orderly so far.

Rasheed Ganiyu, a resident who belongs to another polling Unit 003, Ward 5 called Ajaganabe registration area, also attributed the low turnout to the single position being contested for.

“Perhaps it is because only one elective position is at stake. When it comes to general elections, people tend to show more interest, especially at this polling booth. This time around, the turnout is low.

“It may also be attributed to the #EndSARS protest. People may be afraid that there may be violence. I was the first person to vote here this morning. After I voted, the officials waited for over 30 minutes without seeing any other prospective voter.” Ganiyu said.

