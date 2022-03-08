Lagos deputy gov to speak on harmonious working relationships between arms of govt

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, will be the Guest Speaker at the 4th educational and social interactive programme, Timeline Awareness Initiative Lecture/Award, on Wednesday 23rd of March 2022.

According to the organisers, led by Yusuf Adeoye, Publisher of TimelineNG, an Online Newspaper, Hamzat who has held several positions in the state including Commissioner For Science & Technology before his present elective position as deputy governor will be speaking on the Topic: ” Imperatives of Harmonious Working Relationship Between Arms of Government, A Key Ingredient in The Success of Lagos State Government. With Focus on 2023 General Election’

The event which hold at the Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, will witness the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa as Keynote Speaker.

He will be sharing his vast experience as legislator working to aid and ease the work of the executive in Lagos State, which has led to the tremendous infrastructural development and cordial working atmosphere in the State over the years.

The event which will witness awards for few distinguished prominent Nigerians will be Chaired by former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu while the Minister of Information & Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed is the Chief Host of the day. Also expected at the occasion is Convener of Arise Women, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, Chairman House Committee on Defence, Hon Babajimi Benson from the House of Representatives among others.