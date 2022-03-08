Igbomina set to build cultural centre to preserve heritage

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin

Towards preserving the culture and heritage of the Igbomina people in Kwara state, the indigenes of the area have planned to establish a Centre for Igbomina, Ibolo and Ekiti Studies.

Speaking at the maiden Ewa Igbomina Cultural Fiesta in Ajase Ipo in the Irepodun local government area of the state, a former aide of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and a
Professor of Neuro and Spinal Surgery, Professor Wale Sulaiman, said that, “We must focus on educating ourselves on our culture and heritage so as not to lose our identity”.

Professor Sulaiman, who said that all sons and daughters of Igbomina land should be committed to ensure that Igbomina land reclaims its spot in Kwara state, added that, “we must create employment for our youth and train them for the 21st century jobs in order to drive development to our region. We must bring back industries to our region”.

The community leader, however, called on the teeming Igbomina people to allow love and unity reign in the region, saying that is the only way to foster growth and development in the land.

Also speaking, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo kingdom, Oba Yahaya Ismail Alebiosu Atoloye, said that a recognition award of excellence was presented to Professor Sulaiman in recognition of his remarkable professional excellence, philanthropic activities, and community development efforts towards development of Igbomina land and Nigeria in general.

Oba Atoloye, who is also the chairman, Traditional Council of Igbomina/Ekiti land, described Professor Sulaiman as a genuine philanthropist whose love for the Igbomina land and the people is unquantifiable.

Among royal fathers at the event were Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Yahaya Ismail Alebiosu who was accompanied by His Royal Highness, Oludopo of Oke Iya Oba, Saheed Giwa Opadoye, the Olojoku of Ojoku land, His Royal Majesty, Oba AbdulRazaq Adegboyega Afolabi Iyiolaseni III, The Oloba of Eju land, Sanmora, Oba Maroof Afolayan.

The glamorous event was also witnessed by several illustrious sons and daughters of Igbomina land and distinguished awardees. They include Professor Emmanuel Ibiloye, the guest lecturer, the Irepodun LGA TIC Chairman, Alhaji Adeniyi Abdulfatai (Dan Kazeem), and executives of Igbomina Youth Assembly. Others are Hon. Ishola Olateju Olohungbebe, (awardee), Alhaji Yinka Quadri (awardee), Mr. Muka Ray-Eyiwumi (awardee), Alhaji Adeoti Kazeem ADEKAZ (awardee) and his wife, Mercy Aigbe.

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos deputy gov to speak on harmonious working relationships between arms of govt

Latest News

Osinbajo working to bring government closer to people ― Buhari

Latest News

Climate change: Inaction will compromise Nigerian economy, development ― Minister

Latest News

NNPP fixes convention for March 30

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More