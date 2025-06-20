Lagos deepens infrastructural collaboration through PPP roundtable

In a decisive move to scale infrastructure development and foster sustainable economic growth, the Lagos State Office of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP Lagos), convened its flagship PPP Roundtable on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.

Held under the theme “Powering Subnational Development: The Vital Role of PPPs in Delivering Critical Public Infrastructure,” the high-level forum brought together senior officials from government ministries and agencies, private sector leaders, international development institutions, and financial stakeholders, creating an aligned vision for leveraging Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) as strategic instruments for delivering sustainable infrastructure outcomes across key sectors in Lagos state.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Sam Egube highlighted the strategic value of PPPs in enhancing delivery capacity- “PPPs allow Lagos State to tackle private capital in the name of tactical private capacities, competencies, and expertise, and organizational efficiencies to create top-notch infrastructure and high-quality infrastructure and vital services”, he added.

He reaffirmed Lagos State’s commitment to leveraging private sector expertise, noting that the Sanwo-Olu administration, through the THEMES+ Agenda, has delivered key projects across sectors using targeted PPP models.

Highlighting the growing pressure on sub national governments to meet riding demands with limited resources, Mrs. Bukola Odoe, the Special Adviser on Public-Private Partnerships stressed that government funding alone is no longer sufficient, and that PPPs must shift from being peripheral policy tools to core development strategies for the state.

“The future we envision for Lagos and Nigeria, will not be built by the government alone. Nor will it be dictated by market forces alone. It will be built through partnerships – partnerships anchored in trust, governed by transparency and driven by a commitment to public good”, she remarked.

The Roundtable also featured focused panel sessions on Health, Lands and Housing, and Works & Infrastructure, where experts discussed challenges and outlined practical PPP solutions for each sector.

The session ended with a clear commitment to strengthen collaboration, improve capacity, and create the right conditions for sustained private investment. The event is set to continue as a regular forum for sector-driven dialogue and project alignment.

