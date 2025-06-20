‘I can’t betray him,’ Ododo describes Yahaya Bello as father figure, political mentor

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has reiterated his steadfast loyalty to his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, emphasizing the pivotal role of the former governor played in his political ascent.

This public declaration where Ododo reaffirms loyalty to Bello comes amidst political circles.

Speaking with journalists on Friday after a courtesy visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, Ododo described his predecessor as a father figure and mentor.

Governor Ododo dismissed any notion of friction between him and Bello, asserting that his loyalty remains unshakable.

“Any river that forgets its source will soon dry up. My boss, Yahaya Bello, is like a father to me. I was not born with a silver spoon,” Ododo said.

The governor, who appeared visibly moved, spoke passionately about the values of loyalty and gratitude, recalling how his political career was shaped.

“Where he picked me from and how God used him to elevate me remain fresh in my memory. I will never forget where I came from,” he stated.

Ododo went further to reassure party leaders and supporters that he has no intention of distancing himself from his predecessor, despite any political speculations.

“I will not and cannot betray him. When you see a child angry with his father, such a child is no longer truly one. I’m not that kind of person,” he declared.

The clear statement where Ododo reaffirms loyalty to Bello aims to quell any rumors of a rift.

Acknowledging that misunderstandings may occur in leadership, the governor called for empathy and constructive dialogue.

