Lagos completes 2022 hajj operation

THE Lagos State government, on Wednesday, completed the 2022 hajj operation with the arrival of the last batch of pilgrims from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement by the Assistant Director (Public Affairs) of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Taofeek Lawal, the pilgrims, 36 in number and led by the secretary of the board, Mr Hakeem Kosoko, arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, via a Flynas aircraft.

The state pilgrims had begun their journey back home after the completion of the hajj rites with the first batch of 430 pilgrims on Sunday, July 17, 2022. This was followed by the second batch of 426 pilgrims on Tuesday, July 19.

The third batch of 416 pilgrims arrived on Friday, July 22 while the fourth batch of 347 returned to the state on Wednesday, July 27.

The fifth batch with 10 pilgrims returned on Sunday, July 31, 2022 while the sixth and final batch of 36 pilgrims arrived on Wednesday, August 3.

The total number of pilgrims airlifted by the state government to the holy land for the spiritual exercise and brought back home safely is 1,665.

Some of the pilgrims appreciated the state government for prioritising their welfare.

They particularly expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, for their support.

They also appreciated the Amir-ul-Hajj and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, the chairman and other officials of the welfare board for ensuring that they were comfortable in the holy land.

They commended the state government for its stride and expressed the hope that the state would sustain its status in hajj operation.